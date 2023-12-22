Port Orange man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual battery of a minor

Shane Allyn Rutherford, 52 was sentenced Thursday to 70 years in prison followed by lifetime sex offender probation, according to the State Attorney's Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Rutherford, of Port Orange, was arrested in June of 2022, jail records show, and was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 12 and 18 while in familial or custodial authority.

Shane Allyn Rutherford

He pled guilty in October to four counts of sexual battery on a minor and child abuse, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Port Orange Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan prosecuted the case for the state.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Port Orange man gets 70 years of sexually assaulting a minor