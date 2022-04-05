Port Orange middle school teacher arrested for playing loud music to disrupt standardized testing

A Port Orange middle school student was arrested Tuesday for playing loud music with the intent to disrupt students taking the Florida Statewide Assessments test, police said.

Martin Reese, a teacher at Creekside Middle School, was arrested for disrupting a school function and for disorderly conduct, Port Orange police said.

Police responded to the school on Airport Road around 12:10 p.m. for a disturbance. Reese refused to turn off the music and caused a disturbance while being escorted to the principal’s office, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown as a result until the situation was resolved.

At no time were students endangered and no weapons were involved, police said.

