Port Orange plans to build new ‘district’ under the Dunlawton Bridge

A plan to improve infrastructure and transform the space under the Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange will soon be underway.

The area will be called the Down Under District.

The city leases the land from the state and will vote to make amendments to the lease, so development can begin.

Some plans include better pedestrian access to the area, intersection improvements at Peninsula Drive and updated drainage and landscaping.

There will also be a water taxi that will run across the river, connecting the River and Down Under Districts of Port Orange.

Mayor Donald Burnette said the changes will give a much-needed boost to local businesses.

“If businesses thrive down here, it becomes a place for people to enjoy then those improvements, overtime, pay for themselves,” said Burnette.

