UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School

Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.

Police say the vandals smashed windows while trying to get into the main building at Spruce Creek Elementary School on Taylor Rd. just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

They also damaged multiple portable classrooms and two storage sheds to the tune of approximately $30,000 dollars in damage.

The police department shared surveillance video of the four suspects to social media Monday in an attempt to get the public to help identify them, and their efforts seem to have paid off.

With help from the public and “extremely hard work” by Port Orange Detectives, their Criminal Investigations Division managed to identify all four of the suspects involved.

Police identified them only as two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

All four have been charged with trespassing on school grounds, felony criminal mischief and burglary.

Police say their estimate of just how much the vandalism will cost could grow once a full inventory of damaged and stolen items is complete.

