Port Orange police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

The Port Orange police are investigating after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police were called to the Sunrise Pointe apartment complex just before 6 p.m. Thursday and found one man deceased in the 3600 block of Nantucket Island Drive, Michael Wallace, a police detective, said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact James Fischetti, a police detective, at 386-506-5897.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

