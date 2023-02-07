Port Orange police seek vandalism suspects responsible for $30k in damage to Spruce Creek Elementary

The Port Orange Police Department is asking for help identifying four people caught on camera vandalizing Spruce Creek Elementary School over the weekend.

Police say the vandals smashed windows while trying to get into the main building on Taylor Rd. just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

They also damaged multiple portable classrooms and two storage sheds, doing a total of approximately $30,000 dollars in damage.

According to the police department, that estimate could grow once a full inventory of damaged and stolen items is taken.

They shared surveillance images of the four suspects to social media Monday in an attempt to get the public to help identify them.

Police shared surveillance images of the four suspects to social media Monday in an attempt to get the public to help identify them. Anyone who recognizes the suspects’ clothing or has any other information about the incident is asked to contact Port Orange Police Detective James Fischetti at (386) 506-5897.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects’ clothing or has any other information about the incident is asked to contact Port Orange Police Detective James Fischetti at (386) 506-5897.

Tips can also be relayed anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida 24-hour call center at 888-277-8477.

Anyone who provides information that leads directly to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

