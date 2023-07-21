A 19-year-old man was charged Friday with premeditated murder and attempted murder in the 2022 death of a 22-year-old man, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Mckenzy Nazien was already in the Volusia County Branch Jail on unrelated armed robbery charges also filed by Port Orange Police when the latest charges were filed against him. He was being held without bond on the murder charge.

Nazien was charged in the incident that killed Ta’ronn Brown in Port Orange on Sept. 1, 2022, according to police.

In that case, Nazien was one of two men who stole two firearms, a 12-gauge AR-style shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle, from a home in Port Orange on April 25, 2022, according to a charging affidavit.

No other details were available on Brown's murder and The News-Journal has requested a report from Port Orange Police.

When Brown was 19, he was shot in the hand during a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach in April 2019.

Should anyone have additional information regarding the case investigation, contact the case agent, Detective James Fischetti, at 386-506-5897.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Port Orange Police: Teenager charged with murder from 2022