Port Orange student finds fentanyl near bathroom at Atlantic High School

Police in Volusia County are investigating after a small bag containing the deadly drug fentanyl was found on a school campus.

Deputies said a student alerted a teacher after finding a bag with powder inside at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

The bag was found Friday near a senior locker bay restroom, officials said.

The teacher alerted a school resource officer, who tested the power and got a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.

An investigation into how the drugs got inside the school is ongoing.

