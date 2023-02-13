Port Orange teacher, coach arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with student

A teacher, who was also a football coach at Atlantic High School, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old student, Port Orange police said.

Arin Hankerd, 42, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person older than 12 years of age but younger than 16, traveling to meet a minor, and using a computer for lewd and lascvious exhibition by a person 18 years or older to a victim less than 16 years old.

Hankerd was being held Monday at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $115,000 bail.

Port Orange police said that patrol officers responded to a home Friday night after getting a report of an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship between Hankerd and a 15-year-old student at Atlantic High School.

Investigators learned that Hankerd started the sexual relationship with the student around the first week of January. Detectives worked on the case throughout the weekend and arrested Hankerd on Sunday at 7:16 p.m. after executing a search warrant at his home, police said.

Hankerd, a gym teacher and football coach for the high school, has been employed at the school for about two years, police said.

Before being employed at Atlantic High School, Hankerd worked as a teacher at Mainland High School and was a football coach at Father Lopez High School, Port Orange police said.

The investigation into Hankerd is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about Hankerd's activities to contact Port Orange police Detective Kelsie Nugent at 386-506-5894 or at email knugent@port-orange.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teacher and coach at Atlantic High arrested for sex with student