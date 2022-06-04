Port Orange woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

A Port Orange woman was arrested Friday after police learned she was drunk when she collided with a motorcyclist at high speed back in April, killing him instantly.

An Officer with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety was watching when 26-year-old Amanda Boals passed by her patrol car at an extremely high rate of speed on South Atlantic Avenue on the night of April 22.

Just seconds later, before she could pull Boals over, the officer witnessed the collision with the motorcycle.

Police say Boals was traveling at 85 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit was just 35 and never applied her brakes before hitting the motorcyclist as he turned into the Sunoco Gas Station at 2530 South Atlantic Ave.

Even after the crash, police say Boals continued driving until her car broke down nearby.

In the car, police say they found marijuana and a bottle of tequila.

The Department of Public Safety was only able to charge Boals this week after receiving a toxicology report showing she had a blood alcohol content of .247 at the time of the crash, three times the legal limit in Florida of .08.

Police secured a warrant for Boals’ arrest Thursday and she turned herself in Friday afternoon.

Boals is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, both second-degree felonies.

She was booked into the Volusia County Jail and has since been released on a total of $200,000 bond.

