Port Orchard burglary suspect with $1M arrest warrant taken into custody in Oregon

Gig Harbor police announced that after a monthslong investigation in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies, a commercial burglary suspect with a $1 million arrest warrant was arrested Wednesday in Oregon.

According to police, the suspect, 36-year-old Gary Moyer or Port Orchard, had escaped law enforcement agencies from Pierce, Mason, and Kitsap counties multiple times over the past several months, often getting away from police in stolen cars.

Gig Harbor police said Moyer had been on the run since a $1 million arrest warrant was issued in Kitsap County earlier this month. Detectives tracked Moyer’s movements and followed him into Oregon.

On Wednesday morning, police detectives worked with the Oregon State Police and Eugene Police Department to find Moyer in Eugene, Oregon. Moyer got away and entered a nearby house before being taken into custody by the Eugene Police SWAT Team.

Working with several other western Washington police departments, the FBI, Customs and Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, Gig Harbor police detectives developed probable cause to serve a search warrant on Moyer’s residence in Port Orchard.

The search resulted in the recovery of a “large amount of stolen property and other evidence of criminal activity,” police said.

According to Gig Harbor police, Moyer is responsible for at least nine commercial burglaries in Gig Harbor. Authorities in neighboring jurisdictions are connecting evidence recovered in the search of the residence to crimes in those areas as well.

Police said the number of burglaries within the Pierce, Mason, and Kitsap counties area could reach into the dozens.

After facing potential charges in Oregon, Moyer will be extradited to Pierce County to face collective charges for crimes with which he is associated.