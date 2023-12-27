Do you travel Bethel Avenue in Port Orchard as often as I do? I travel it a few times every week. The Kitsap County Public Works Department has done a good job of road maintenance from the Fred Meyer store south to Highway 16. The stretch of Bethel from the roundabout at Mile Hill Drive to the Fred Meyer is not a good stretch of road for north-south traffic through Port Orchard. In fact, it is a terrible road, full of bumps and manhole covers that are sure to jar your ailing body. This stretch of Bethel Avenue is the city of Port Orchard's responsibility to maintain.

State and local tax revenues are at all-time record high levels. If you don't believe me, call the Washington State Department of Revenue.

When is Bethel Avenue going to be maintained? It is becoming a very obsolete stretch of a north and south major highway in Port Orchard.

Rob Daugherty, Olalla

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard deserves better along Bethel Avenue