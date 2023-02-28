Port Orchard man allegedly drove nearly 100 mph just before fatal crash

A 30-year-old Port Orchard man is accused of driving under the influence and hitting speeds of nearly 100 mph just before his vehicle crashed and killed a passenger in early February.

Stephen Eric Cresong was charged with a count of vehicular homicide in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $500,000. He was not listed as in custody at the Kitsap County Jail Tuesday morning.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office identified 31-year-old Dylan Lewis, of Port Orchard, as the man who was killed in the crash in the 1000 block of Mitchell Avenue on Feb. 5. The man was thrown from the vehicle and found dead at the scene.

Police officers were called to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Plisko Lane shortly before midnight on Feb. 5. A Port Orchard officer wrote in a report that when she arrived at the scene, she found a gray 2015 Chevrolet Impala that had been severely damaged. Cresong reported that he had been the passenger in the vehicle and that his friend Dylan had been the driver and had ran away from the vehicle after the collision, the officer wrote.

The officer noted that she could “smell the odor of intoxicants coming from Cresong’s breath. He swayed as he stood and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.” Witnesses reported that Cresong had been in the driver’s seat before he exited the vehicle.

Responders from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue found the other man, Lewis, dead in some nearby bushes and said he had been ejected from the vehicle on impact.

Cresong was placed under arrest and taken to Tacoma General Hospital for examination of his injuries. The Port Orchard officer wrote that a South Kitsap Fire and Rescue responder confirmed that the man appeared impaired and said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on the man.

A nurse told the officer that Cresong had rolled over to her, laughed and said, “I’m so drunk,” the officer noted.

While executing a search warrant on the vehicle, an officer found an open bottle of alcohol in the driver’s floorboard area and documentation of the vehicle being registered to Cresong. The vehicle’s electronic data recorder showed that the driver's seat belt had been buckled, the passenger's seat belt had not been buckled and that the car was traveling at a top speed of 96 mph and 71 mph at its slowest during the collision, a Port Orchard officer wrote in a report, noting that the posted speed limit for the roadway is 25 mph.

