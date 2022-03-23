Port Orchard man faces hit and run, eluding charges after lengthy St. Patrick's Day police pursuit

A 42-year-old Port Orchard man who police say was high on heroin and drove erratically from Port Orchard to Bremerton on a tire rim ⁠— sometimes in the wrong direction of traffic — was charged on Monday with hit and run and eluding police. The charge stems from a St. Patrick’s Day pursuit where he hit a vehicle head-on and narrowly avoided crashing into several others.

Derek Lee Parris, 42, was charged with hit and run and attempting to elude police in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday following the incident, which summoned four law enforcement agencies to the areas of Highway 16, Highway 3, Highway 304 and Navy Yard City as school was letting out and shipyard traffic was beginning to build.

Port Orchard police began tracking the driver of a black BMW just before 2 p.m. on March 17, when a caller to 911 reported that the vehicle was stopped in the roadway and driving in circles in the roundabout on Old Clifton Road. When the caller asked the driver if he was OK, he responded to “get away because there were explosives in the vehicle” and headed westbound on Old Clifton, according to court documents.

When Port Orchard police caught up to the vehicle, the officer observed the left tire of the BMW was flat. As the driver continued and eventually approached the traffic circle at South Kitsap Boulevard, his car stalled, and he opened the door to look at the destroyed tire. When the officer activated his emergency lights to stop traffic behind him, the driver gunned his engine, “lost control and spun out in the roadway,” according to court documents. After driving two loops around the traffic circle and going eastbound on Tremont, he made a U-turn in front of several vehicles and headed westbound on Tremont. The BMW entered the traffic circle at South Kitsap Boulevard in the wrong direction. The officer stated he lost sight of the vehicle as it neared the Highway 16 overpass.

When the Washington State Patrol caught up to the BMW, it had driven northbound on Highway 3 and exited on Highway 304 in Bremerton. It was spotted on National Avenue and was “doing multiple donuts” in the middle of the intersection of National Avenue and McCall Boulevard, in the area of Navy Yard City, and nearly struck another vehicle as it was spinning around, according to court documents. The trooper pursued the vehicle as it headed westbound on McCall Boulevard. During an attempt at another donut at the intersection of McCall and Evans Avenue, the vehicle became disabled and was stopped perpendicular to the roadway in the middle of the road. When the trooper contacted the man inside the vehicle, he said the driver was reaching around inside the car frantically, and he ordered him out. “I saw what I would describe as a crazed look on the driver's face,” the trooper said. When the trooper yelled again for him to get out of the car, the driver started it again and accelerated northbound on Evans Avenue.

Story continues

As he turned onto National Avenue, the driver was met with multiple pedestrians running to the roadway “in an attempt to film the incident.” The state patrol stopped its pursuit of the BMW “because of the extreme danger to the public.”

The car eventually turned onto Loxie Eagans, where a Bremerton police officer witnessed the BMW nearly crash into four vehicles, one being a school bus. The BMW then approached Highway 3, where it was slowed because of traffic where Highways 3 and 304 merge. When the officer believed the BMW had nowhere to go, it made a U-turn and began driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 304.

The trooper wrote that “many vehicles appeared to be slamming on their brakes attempting not to be struck by the BMW.” The driver eventually crashed into a blue Lexus at the interchange of Highways 3 and 304 and fled on foot, according to court documents. When the trooper got to the scene of the crash, both the BMW and the Lexus had “significant damage” and an ambulance was called for the driver of the Lexus.

According to the witness, after the crash, the driver of the BMW had exited his vehicle and attempted to take the vehicles of passing motorists, “yelling at the drivers to get out of their car and give it to them,” according to court documents.

Officers found the man after he fled the scene on foot, jumped a fence and was lying in bushes, limp and unresponsive, at the northbound Highway 304 on ramp to Highway 3. Because of reports that the man had been on heroin, officers administered two doses of Narcan.

The man, who had been identified as Parris, was taken by ambulance to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

Parris was arraigned Monday afternoon in Kitsap County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $100,000.

Kimberly Rubenstein is the local news editor of the Kitsap Sun. She can be reached at kimberly.rubenstein@kitsapsun.com or 360-792-5263.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man faces hit and run, eluding charges after St. Patrick's Day police pursuit