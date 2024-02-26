Port Orchard man found dead under Blackjack Creek Bridge after going missing for weeks

The Port Orchard Police Department found the body of Garrett Briggs, 37, under the Blackjack Creek Bridge on Feb. 24. Briggs was reported missing from the Port Orchard area on Jan. 30.

PORT ORCHARD — A Port Orchard man who was reported missing since late January was found dead under the Blackjack Creek Bridge.

On Saturday, a community member found clothing in a heavily wooded area under the bridge possibly related to 37-year-old Garrett Briggs, who was reported missing by his family on Jan. 30. The Port Orchard Police Department responded, searched the area near the found clothing and found Briggs dead nearby, according to a statement issued by the department.

More: Port Orchard man missing after telling family he was going under Blackjack Creek Bridge

There does not appear to be foul play, the police department said in the statement. Law enforcement doesn't believe there is any risk to the public.

The area under the bridge had been searched when Briggs was reported missing a few weeks ago, after he had told friends he was heading under the bridge, Police Chief Matt Brown said.

"He was there, but he wasn't found. That is what we believe," Brown said.

Brown declined to comment on the estimated time and the cause of Briggs' death as the case is still under investigation but said the department will have more information after the coroner's office completed the autopsy.

"This is just from Saturday, so we're still uncovering rocks and looking at things. It's still active," Brown said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard man found dead under Blackjack Creek Bridge after search