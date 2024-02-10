Port Orchard man missing after telling family he was going under Blackjack Creek Bridge

Garrett Briggs, 37, was reported missing from the Port Orchard area on Jan. 30, 2024.

A Port Orchard man was reported missing last week and the police department is requesting the public's assistance to search him.

Garrett Briggs, 37, was reported missing on Jan. 30 after being seen in the evening of Jan. 29, where he told friends he was heading under the Blackjack Creek Bridge on Lund Avenue in Port Orchard, the Port Orchard Police Department said in a press release issued on Thursday, seeking help in searching Briggs.

The department released three photos of Briggs, a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. Briggs is approximately 5 foot 7 inches, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a reflective vest, brown coat, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black backpack, the department said.

Police, using dogs to assist, have conducted a preliminary search of the surrounding areas below the bridge. Briggs' last phone activity was logged at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 30. However, no cell towers could triangulate the phone’s last location, police said.

Garrett Briggs' mother, Jeanne Briggs, reported her son's disappearance to the police. Jeanne Briggs said Garrett Briggs shares a home in Port Orchard with his brother and nephew and he usually goes back to the house at night. His family is concerned about his missing under the suspicious circumstance, she said.

"It's unlike him to go off the radar. This is not Garrett," Jeanne Briggs told Kitsap Sun. "His family is really concerned and we'd like any information that anybody in the public has to help find him."

The investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Any immediate possible sightings of Briggs should be reported to Port Orchard Police Department, or by calling 911. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Walton by email at awalton@portorchardwa.gov.

