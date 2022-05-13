Port Orchard man pleads guilty to misdemeanor from Jan. 6 riots

Investigators included social media posts by John M. Cameron, of Port Orchard, in court documents.

A Port Orchard man who pleaded guilty last week to a single misdemeanor for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots – spending less than 20 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol – will be sentenced in August.

The cases of two other Kitsap County men facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in crimes committed after the “Stop the Steal” rally are still pending. Each was identified by tipsters who recognized them from surveillance footage publicized by investigators or observed their posts about the riot on social media. Though the three live in Kitsap County, there is no reported affiliation between them.

John M. Cameron, a real estate broker, was charged in January and was the last Kitsap County man to be accused of crimes in the melee of former President Donald Trump supporters who delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

Cameron is the first of the three men to have his charges settled by agreeing to plead guilty to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Cameron could face up to six months in jail.

In exchange for prosecutors dropping three other charges, Cameron agreed to cooperate with investigators by letting them look through his social media accounts and pay $500 toward the $1.5 million in damage sustained during the upheaval, according to documents filed May 4 in the U.S. District Court for Washington D.C.

Cameron signed documents admitting he participated in the riot by entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol for about 19 minutes.

Outside the door leading into the upper west terrace, before entering, Cameron made a video of himself saying: “Civil disobedience has kicked in. … You can judge, we all can judge, whether this is illegal or not. But if this is what it takes to be heard, because our votes aren’t, then this is what happens.”

Court records say Cameron left the building after a police officer ordered him out.

The first Kitsap County man charged for alleged crimes in the riot, a month after the disturbance, is Taylor James Johnatakis, of Kingston.

Johnatakis is accused with two other men of pushing a barrier into police officers who were trying to prevent the crowd from entering restricted areas of the Capitol grounds.

Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents: “After the assault, Johnatakis posted to Facebook, ‘If there were ANTIFA, they sprinkled right along with us because we got the same mission and that was to take that Capitol … I organized a push up to the Capitol because I felt like that is exactly what we needed.’”

The second Kitsap County man to be charged was David Charles Rhine, of Bremerton, accused in November of spending 22 minutes inside the Capitol during the riot and bringing with him two knives and pepper spray.

Rhine left the building after being detained, handcuffed and searched by a Capitol police officer, who released him without removing the handcuffs, according to court documents. The restraints were removed by another person in the crowd.

Attorneys for the three Kitsap County men did not immediately respond to emails sent Friday seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard man pleads guilty to misdemeanor from Jan. 6 riots