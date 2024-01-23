Port of New Orleans gets $226M for new terminal
Port of New Orleans gets $226M for new terminal
Port of New Orleans gets $226M for new terminal
The incident was the second during a court storm on Sunday, following Caitlin Clark’s collision with an Ohio State fan in Columbus.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
Juice up! This plug-in gizmo is the answer if you don't have USB ports in your vehicle.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.
The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors as one of the NBA’s hottest teams — winners of 10 of 14 since the IST debacle and outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.
The ZenBook 14 OLED shines as one of the first ultraportables with Intel Core Ultra chips, despite its relatively humdrum design. It has a gorgeous screen and it’s primed to tackle AI tasks in the future.
Razer’s new accessories at CES 2024 are every bit as lavish as you’d expect. At this year’s convention, the company has a follow-up to its first gaming chair, an 11-port USB-C dock, a gaming cushion with HD haptics and a monitor-mounted light bar with Chroma RGB illumination.
Looking to pick up a jump starter at a discount? This one starts any 12V car, truck, motorcycle, or boat and it's now on sale for just under $59.
Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 at Amazon, Target and Best Buy, which is within a dollar of the lowest price we've tracked.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
This year, tech companies have made concessions that would have once been unthinkable. It's all because of the European Union.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
MrBeast made over $263,000 in ad revenue from posting his latest video on X, but the YouTube icon says he thinks this number is "a bit of a facade." "Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience," MrBeast said in a tweet X post.
James is right on this one.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Sierra Space has completed a key test of its inflatable space habitat, as the company progresses toward launching and operating a private space station with Blue Origin before the end of the decade. The “ultimate burst pressure” test of the inflatable module was conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. In this instance, engineers inflated the module to 77 psi before it burst, proving that it exceeded NASA’s recommended safety level of 60.8 psi by 27%.