Port of Palm Beach's executive director nearly fired; move to terminate his contract rejected

Port of Palm Beach Executive Director Michael Meekins was nearly fired at commission meeting Dec. 22. Chair Jean Enright and Commissioner Deandre Poole voted to terminate him; Commissioners Varissa Lall Dass, Blair Ciklin and Wayne Richards supported him.

But Enright said she would again move to dismiss Meekins without cause when commissioners formally evaluate his job performance at the next meeting on Feb. 15. Meekins earns $230,00 a year to oversee port operations at Florida’s fourth largest container port.

“We have a problem and we need to solve it tonight,” Enright told her colleagues, accusing Meekins of failing to communicate with commissioners and mismanagement that resulted in a tenant, Florida Crystals, losing $1.5 million because one of its ships had to wait five days before it could unload its cargo. She also said he made changes to the budget and hired and fired key personnel without first consulting commissioners. Asked to respond, Meekins, in an email, said:

“The Port of Palm Beach has a standing policy of not discussing personnel issues with the media. That includes personnel matters involving me. Personnel issues are to be worked out between the Board of Commissioners and the Executive Director.”

Commissioner Wayne Richards defended Meekins, acknowledging that his style is much different than that of the long-time executive director, Manuel Almira, whom he replaced last March.

“Maybe he does need to improve his communication skills, but we are nowhere near the need to make a change. I’m not willing to pull the plug,” said Richards. “This is an extreme knee-jerk reaction. It would be a very poor decision to go down this path.”

Defenders of Meekins say firing him is unwarranted

Richards said spending has increased under Meekins but noted that so has revenues to more than make up for the increased spending.

“I knew there was some level of discontent but am surprised by the level. I think he is doing a good job. Our previous director (Almira) also did a good job but for the last 12 months of his tenure, he was on cruise control.”

Both Lall Dass and Blair Ciklin agreed, saying that Meekins should be given time to work on alleged shortcomings that commissioners have identified. “If they want more contact about port matters, I’m sure he can accommodate them,” Ciklin noted. Meekins’ formal evaluation is scheduled to occur at the next public meeting on Feb. 15. Enright said she will again push to have him terminated.

“I thought there was enough here already to do that,” Enright told The Post. “They (the other commissioners) were afraid to vote but we forced them to take a position. I wanted them to go on the record whether they wanted him to stay or go. Delaying the decision is like kicking this can down the road.”

Enright said she has “grave concerns about his leadership ability,” adding, “things happen, and we learn about them through the media. That’s wrong.”

For example, she cited the incident with Florida Crystal whose ship had to wait to unload its cargo. “I learned about that from the tenant,” she said at the public meeting on Dec. 22. “I was devastated. You (the other commissioners) need to talk to our tenants. We have a fiduciary responsibility to act.”

Poole said budget shortfalls were offset by increasing parking fees for passengers on Margaritaville at Sea, a move that Meekins he made without first consulting with commissioners. Poole said he was also concerned how Meekins handled a serious security breach at the port earlier this year. A press release was issued indicating there was a security problem but few details were released.

“Not having information is disrespectful to me. I cannot do my job effectively,” said Poole.

An aerial view of the Port of Palm Beach, a 165-acre facility located in Riviera Beach that processes more than $14 billion a year in commodities.

Meekins was chosen from among five finalists to replace Almira, who retired after 14 years of service. Meekins was the director of port operations and business development, reporting to Almira.

At the time, Enright said his experience with the port along with his stint at Port Canaveral, where he oversaw port operations, made him “ideally suited" to fill the executive director position.

Meekins’ three-year contract does not guarantee salary increases or bonuses. It also specifies that he will not receive longevity salary increases routinely given to other employees. Meekins can be fired with cause but often such action results in litigation. The contract can be terminated without cause, but Meekins would then receive severance pay equal to 20 weeks of employment or more than $140,000.

The deep-water port offers cruise and cargo services to more than 30 tenants. The 165-acre facility processes more than $14 billion in commodities and 2.5 million tons of cargo annually.

