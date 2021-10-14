Port police issue warning about stealing political signs

Oct. 13—NEWBURYPORT — Reports of political signs being pilfered over the weekend prompted local police to issue a statement Tuesday warning those responsible that stealing signs can result in jail time.

"Regardless of political affiliation, Americans have a right to express political opinions via signs in their yards, and those who trespass, vandalize or steal in an effort to interrupt those rights face arrest and prosecution," City Marshal Mark Murray said. "The Newburyport Police Department encourages everyone to respect each others' opinions and property."

A day later, Murray said the department was not investigating the thefts and added that his statement was nothing more than a reminder. Murray declined to comment on which candidate signs were reported stolen.

Word of the stolen political signs made its way onto social media with several people decrying the thefts.

"It's a shame in our small city people feel the need to try to silence our public servants like this," Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chairperson Karen Trowbridge told a Daily News reporter Wednesday.

Anyone who sees someone stealing or vandalizing a political sign, or any other property in Newburyport, is asked to call Newburyport police at 978-462-4411.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.