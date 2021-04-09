A New Port Richey man told police he killed his grandpa with a hammer. He lied.

Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

When Jacob Randall Young, 19, was questioned by New Port Richey Police about the death of his grandfather, he told officers he hit the 69-year-old in the head with a hammer and then washed the blood off.

He said he did it because his grandfather, Frank Janczlik Jr., wouldn’t stop yelling, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police noticed two wounds on the 69-year-old man’s head that seemed like they were from blunt force trauma, and the hammer was found in the kitchen, the report said. On March 18, police arrested Young on charges of first-degree murder.

But on March 19, an autopsy revealed an inconsistency - medial examiners determined the true cause of death was due to a .22 caliber bullet to the head from a long rifle. Prosecutors are now charging him with second-degree murder.

Detective Sergeant Greg Williams with New Port Richey Police said they didn’t notice any signs that would suggest the victim was shot at close range. There was no reason not to believe Young’s confession of using the hammer.

The rifle was later found on the other side of a duplex where Young and Janczlik lived together in the 5000 block of Shaw Street. When confronted by another detective, Young admitted he lied but did not say why, Williams said.

“It’s very odd to me,” he said. “My speculation is maybe somebody feels that it’s more serious to use a gun to kill somebody.”

The round was small enough that it didn’t have a large push, which is why there may not have been an exit wound, Williams said.

Police have been working with the state attorney’s office to correct the reports since the autopsy revealed this new information, Williams said.

Young had called police on March 18 and said he found his grandfather dead in a recliner. A report from an officer on scene noted that Young did not show initial remorse and only cried when neighbors came by.

“I noticed once the neighbors left the area, [Young] stopped crying immediately,” according to the report.

Officers noted in their report that Young appeared to suffer from mental health issues. They questioned him to determine if he could understand wrong from right.

Young remains in jail without bond.

Sari Janczlik, the daughter of Frank Janczlik Jr., wrote in an email to a Tampa Bay Times reporter that her dad had good character and took on challenges left to him, including raising children who were not his own. She called Young Janczlik’s “step grandson.”

“Cannot do much to revive my father now, but I’m just hoping to see the right kind of justice through this horrible nightmare,” she said.

Janczlik was a general contractor, but studied mass communication and photography at the University of West Florida, his daughter said. His family members had not visited during the pandemic because he was undergoing treatment for skin cancer, his daughter said. He beat the cancer in January.

“He was really just feeling alive again,” Sari Janczlik wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • The president’s other house: A trip to Harry Truman’s Little White House in Key West

    A visit to to the Truman family’s Florida getaway may seem a little like a visit home. At least it might be if you grew up in the Midwest.

  • Rapper Big Boogie among 2 dozen arrested after Mississippi highway shooting, reports say

    “It was something out of a movie.”

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to$1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate.About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spendingfor benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Making up about half of theU.S. discretionary budget, this would increase by 1.7% to $753billion. The increase will likely upset progressives, who pushedfor cuts to the never-audited Defense Department to fuel otherpolicy priorities.

  • 2 teens arrested after string of shootings at Arlington home, police say

    A social media feud was possibly the motive, police said.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Awkward Moment with the Queen

    A door of Buckingham Palace had to be removed to get the wedding cake inside

  • Family devastated after 15-year-old shot in Durham; 2 teens killed in past week

    “He worked every day to become a better version of himself and brought light and joy into the lives of his peers, teachers, and support staff in our building,” his seventh-grade science teacher wrote.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Mike Pence joins Simon & Schuster's political roster with two-book deal

    Former VP Mike Pence has a deal to write two books. The first, an autobiography, will detail his journey from Indiana to the Trump White House.

  • Ohio businessman plans to go 35,000 feet underwater on historic dive to ocean's deepest point

    A businessman and entrepreneur is scheduled to make two dives to the deepest part of the ocean – each one to depths of more than 35,000 feet.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Covid infections in Canada edge closer to US rate

    A surge means cases per capita could soon surpass US levels for the first time in the pandemic.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.

  • Exploring the Marlins’ outfield dilemma. And Miami to check out familiar free agent

    A Marlins 6-pack in the wake of Thursday’s excruciating, controversial 3-2 loss to the New York Mets that dropped Miami to 1-6:

  • Obamacare, for all its health insurance flaws, survives Trump, repeal, replace and COVID-19

    Our View: Affordable Care Act, signed 11 years ago, is still insuring Americans. After President Biden reopened enrollment, over 500,000 signed up.

  • This Week in South Carolina: Welcome to our new newsletter

    Good afternoon, readers! I’m Chase Karacostas, and I report on tourism and business here in South Carolina for The State and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Welcome to This Week in South Carolina, our brand new newsletter where we recap the biggest stories Columbians need to know from around the Palmetto State every Friday.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man found guilty of murder in April 2018 stabbing of father in Independence

    Curtis Lee said his father told him “it’s going to be you or me,” according to prosecutors.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.

  • NYPD Searching for Woman Who Brutally Beat Laundromat Worker in Brooklyn

    The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who robbed a laundromat and then beat an employee in Brooklyn. The incident happened in East Flatbush near East 58th Street and Clarendon Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to PIX11. Security footage taken inside 6 Star Laundromat & Dry Cleaners shows the woman, wearing a shirt with the word “LOVE” printed in the front, going behind the counter and opening a cabinet.

  • Jewish Groups Blast Carlson for Openly Endorsing White Supremacist Theory: ‘Tucker Must Go’

    Fox NewsThe Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups on Friday morning blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson after the TV talker offered up a passionate defense of the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory the night prior.The theory is a “white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-white,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday morning, noting that the concept has also served as motivation for several high-profile mass murders.“It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh,” the ADL leader wrote, adding a call for the TV star’s ouster: “Tucker must go.”.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021 During a Thursday evening guest appearance on Fox News Primetime, ostensibly to promote his new daytime show on streaming service Fox Nation, Carlson inevitably began to talk about one of his favorite topics: immigration.Speaking with guest-host Mark Steyn, who has previously touted the white supremacist novel The Camp of the Saints, Carlson rallied to the defense of those who believe the white race is under threat of being replaced and eradicated by immigrants and minorities.“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” the Fox News star declared. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’ happening actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.”Adding that you “dilute the political power of the people” in one country if “you change the population,” Carlson went on to say he would become “disenfranchised as a current voter” every time “they import a new voter.” After complaining that “everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it,” the Fox host proceeded to once again defend “white replacement theory.”“No, no, this is a voting-right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate,” he exclaimed. “Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do it. Why are we putting up with this?”“It is horrifying that Fox News continues to empower Tucker Carlson and other white nationalist ideologues to broadcast this kind of hateful poison into the homes of tens of millions Americans,” said Logan Bayroff, VP of communications for J Street, in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory isn't just rhetoric—its racist, antisemitic propaganda that has helped incite deadly violence against American Jews, Muslims, immigrants and other vulnerable minorites. Every time that this white supremacist hatred is amplified like this, the threat of future attacks on our communities grows.”“The ‘great replacement’ theory is a xenophobic and antisemitic conspiracy. Racist extremists like Tucker will only amplify it more as climate change increasingly drives dislocation and migration,” Jewish progressive group If Not Now added in a tweeted statement. “The fight for Jewish safety is the fight for migrant and climate justice.”A Fox News spokesperson insisted to The Daily Beast that Carlson was somehow actually dismissing the theory, pointing to the host’s comments where he called it a “voting-rights question.”As Greenblatt noted, this exact theory—that a shadowy elite are deliberately eradicating the white vote—was the inspiration behind some of the most gruesome and deadly mass shootings of the past few years. The racist killers behind the El Paso and Christchurch massacres, for instance, both left behind manifestos in which they wrote at length about the theory. The shooter responsible for murdering 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh openly believed that George Soros and Jewish humanitarian aid groups were bringing Central American migrants (“invaders,” as he referred to them) to the United States in order to “kill our people,” the white race.The ADL’s call for Carlson’s ouster is nothing new for the Fox News host, who has long drawn condemnation and courted controversy for racist and xenophobic commentary. His program lost the bulk of its prominent advertisers after he declared in late 2018 that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier.”Carlson also sparked widespread backlash and additional ad boycotts for claiming white supremacy is a “hoax” just three days after the El Paso shooter killed 22 people over fears of a “Hispanic invasion”; and for warning Fox News viewers that the Black Lives Matter “mob” will “come for you.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.