New Port Richey police Chief Kim Bogart announces retirement

New Port Richey police Chief Kim Bogart, whose department has faced repeated accusations that its officers engage in racist behavior, has submitted his notice of retirement, City Manager Debbie Manns told the City Council this week.

Bogart, who has been chief since 2013, has been the subject of continued citizen complaints during the past two years, including that his officers prayed with members of white nationalist group the Proud Boys and were overly aggressive with Black Lives Matters protesters. The department also received other citizen reports of mistreatment and misconduct by New Port Richey officers and accusations of police making anti-Semitic jokes.

In her announcement this week, Manns praised Bogart, saying he “certainly distinguished himself during his tenure with the city for his drive and his ability to influence a workplace culture.”

“We know he won’t be idle in his time of retirement,” she said.

Bogart has nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience. According to his on-line biography, he started with the Tampa Police Department. He worked in the Pasco County Sheriffs Office and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and spent 13 years as the Corrections Accreditation Commission executive director.

Over the years he also has had roles in several community service organizations and served on non-profit boards. He ran unsuccessfully in 2012 for Pasco County Sheriff.

In recent years, Bogart and his department have come under fire. Black Lives Matter protests became confrontational and in July 2020 the police arrested protestor Marlowe Jones for battery on a law enforcement officer. He was acquitted by a jury last year and he and others have become regular fixtures at New Port Richey City Council meetings, criticizing police, the mayor and the city manager, complaining about police misconduct and asking for creation of a citizens review board for the Police Department.

On November 1, at the end of a council meeting, Bogart gave a 50-minute presentation responding to many of the public allegations made against his department. He started by saying he knew the presentation was out of the ordinary but said by not responding to the complaints, he wasn’t serving his department or the community.

“I will give you the facts,” he said, “That is what I work on as a cop.”

He highlighted actions he has taken against his officers for wrongdoing and other instances he said that did not merit a disciplinary response. Some in the audience challenged his account, including Jones. In total, he provided the council with a report of the 51 instances during his tenure with the city in which he conducted internal affairs investigations.

During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, protesters said they were treated more harshly by police than counter-protesters who rallied against them.

Bogart explained what he said really happened when his officers were shown in a social media video that same summer praying with members of the Proud Boys at a local restaurant. He said they had been called to the Wing House for a disturbance but by the time they arrived, things had settled down. As they were leaving, a woman approached them to ask if they would join a prayer, and out of courtesy, they did.

Bogart said they weren’t aware of any affiliation with white nationalist groups and those praying were not in any clothing that would indicate they were. He said he would have been upset if his officers hadn’t shown the courtesy whether they were themselves religious or not.

Reached by phone, Bogart said that he is looking forward to retirement and that it has nothing to do with the ongoing controversies. He said he will be 71 this year and “I have a honey do-list that’s a mile long.”

He added, “I love this place. We have changed the city so much in the last 10 years.”

He said he plans to continue to be active in the community.