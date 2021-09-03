New Port Richey porn star murder case reexamined on CNN’s ‘Sex & Murder’

New Port Richey tattoo artist Dennis “Scooter” Abrahamsen decided to host a sex party at his home on May 15, 2010. Porn star and fetish model Amanda Logue, aka Sunny Dae, was booked as a prostitute for the party.

The next day, Abrahamsen’s body was found naked on a massage table. Logue, and her boyfriend, Jason Andrews, stabbed Abrahamsen multiple times and used a sledgehammer to smash his skull.

Logue pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing and was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2012. Andrews pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A new episode of CNN Headline News’ docu-series Sex & Murder reexamines the gruesome case.

The episode, which airs Sept. 5, features new interviews with two bondage photographers and porn star Naiomi St. Claire. Producers also spoke with two former Pasco Sheriff’s Office detectives.

“One of them told us after working over 10,000 death investigations during a 30-year career, this was one of the most horrific crimes he has ever seen in that area,” said producer Kyle Peltz. “The crime itself is just so needless and horrific.”

The episode will also dive into the life of Logue, who was living a double life as an adult performer.

“She’s from the small town in Georgia, living with a husband and young daughter,” Peltz said. “They go to church on Sunday. And you know, by all appearances, she’s a loving wife and mother, but then she gets on a plane to go model and shoot pornography, and it’s complete life of sex and lies at that point.”

Sex & Murder airs at 10 p.m. Sunday on CNN Headline News.

For more context on the case, here’s a 2010 St. Petersburg Times story written by former staffer Drew Harwell:

Raveling a road to ruin?

A pair of adult film stars accused of murder shared exploits on Twitter and text messages.

The weeks before the murder were a string of parties and porn shoots.

Amanda Logue and Jason Andrews, both adult film stars with an internet following, broadcast their adventures over Twitter: their first visit to the flea market, their tryst in a tanning salon booth, their nights of cocktails and margaritas, their sex scenes in Tampa Bay area hotel rooms and beaches.

Then Logue, a 28-year-old fetish model from Georgia, was hired for a May 15 sex party at the home of Dennis “Scooter” Abrahamsen, who ran a tattoo parlor on State Road 52.

Logue had “some exciting surprises in store for here tonight,” Andrews wrote on Twitter.

The next day a relative found Abrahamsen dead on a massage table in his New Port Richey home, his body stabbed and his head bludgeoned.

Authorities say the couple, who exchanged a flurry of text messages on their Blackberries plotting the grisly murder, fled with cameras, a credit card and $6,000 in cash.

Through texts and tweets, however, they left a trail of electronic bread crumbs that led deputies to Logue’s door.

A grand jury last week indicted Logue on a charge of first-degree murder, a necessary step for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Andrews — the man Logue described on Twitter as “the love of my life,” and her alleged accomplice in the sex party slaying — remains wanted on a warrant.

The 27-year-old British-born DJ, who boasts of Marine skills and international tour dates, could be anywhere.

In October, a pornography studio called Forbidden Gem flew actors and crew members to a three-story rental house in New York City.

Forbidden Gem’s founder, a 27-year-old actress who prefers the name Naomi St. Claire, had planned a weeklong film shoot for sex scenes sold on DVDs and the internet.

Among the cast St. Claire booked from modeling and talent websites were two new faces: Logue and Andrews. She was a blond Southern belle from Albany, Ga., who used the name Sunny Dae. He was a British DJ with the alias of Addison, the name of a train station near his apartment in the Boystown district of Chicago.

Both had worked in the adult film business, came with good references and were “capable performers,” St. Claire said. She said Andrews verified his age with his ID from the U.S. Marine Corps, which said he was ranked as a corporal.

Off-camera, the pair made friends with castmates. Logue was helpful and personable, telling the others she was the mother of a 9-year-old girl. Andrews spoke with a British accent, cracked jokes and often cooked dinner for the everyone in the house.

“I remember him being very charming,” said Forbidden Gem co-owner Buster Thompson, 42. “The girls were mesmerized.”

Andrews and Logue latched onto each other. The pair took their cigarette breaks together and, at night when filming had wrapped, slept in the same bed. At the end of the week, when the crew flew back home, the couple decided to stay in New York.

“We were like, ‘Okay, this is getting a little serious,’” but wished them well, St. Claire said. “She was a typical sweet, down-home kind of girl. ... He seemed happy and on top of the world.”

As a DJ, Andrews grew a close following of friends and fellow musicians among the velvet clubs of Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, near Wrigley Field. Born in London, Andrews wrote in an online biography that his electronic music was based in “the grittiness of his UK electro roots” and went by the name DJ Veritas.

“He was a very charming, tall, handsome British guy in the military. People seemed very drawn to him,” said George Zelichowski, 40, a nightlife photographer using the moniker George St. George. “He had girls and boys all around him. They just sort of fawned over him.”

Andrews, however, was most well known for his roles in adult sex scenes, many of them for gay pornography studio Sean Cody, said Matt Nalett, a Chicago music promoter and friend of Andrews for five years. Andrews was straight, but filmed explicitly homosexual scenes, an industry term known as “gay for pay.”

“He just did it to make money, basically,” Nalett said. “That was it. It wasn’t something he liked to do.”

Though he rarely spoke of the work, Zelichowski said, Andrews welcomed the attention at clubs he frequented like The Zoo, Scarlet and Nacional 27.

“He seemed kind of eager to please, trying to fit in, like he was out of his element,” Zelichowski said. But Andrews, he added, often became bitter or upset for no apparent reason, turning his anger on those he felt were shorting him of what he felt he deserved and “constantly fighting with himself.”

“There was an unstable element about him,” Zelichowski said. “It was kind of like walking on eggshells with him.”

Andrews told Zelichowski he had seen people killed during his time in the military, though he never went into detail. One night, after a soldier returning from Iraq lost his temper at the bar, Andrews brought up the frustrations of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Some of us,” Zelichowski remembered Andrews saying, “know how to hide it pretty well.”

Last month, in the week before Abrahamsen’s murder, Logue and Andrews posted messages to Twitter that they were crossing the state, “shooting clips for sale” in Largo and New Port Richey. Andrews wrote that he drove to the Exxxotica Expo in Miami Beach. Logue said she was headed back to her husband’s home in Georgia.

(Dennis Logue, 37, who said he had been married to Logue for six years, would not comment on his wife’s relationship with Andrews, citing legal advice. “My opinion,” he said, “she’s a good woman.”)

On May 14, the day before the sex party at Abrahamsen’s home, Andrews wrote on Twitter that he and Logue were “killing time waiting for a party to find us.”

The next night, according to court records, Andrews waited outside Abrahamsen’s home for the other guests of the sex party to leave. The records detail the text messages between the couple’s Blackberries:

Andrews: “I’m so glad you’re really commited (sic) to this take. Keep eyes for a knife, etc (sic) for me!”

Logue: “I’m (expletive) exited (sic) ... I want to (have sex) after we kill hum (sic).”

Andrews: “You just get him relaxed and face down ... Take. Your. Time.”

Before a relative found Abrahamsen’s body the next night, his blood splattering the walls and ceiling fan, the couple spent the day “laying around eating popcorn and watching movies,” Logue wrote on Twitter.

The following day, Andrews spent about $400 on the Home Depot card stolen from his home, investigators said. On May 18, the couple were arrested on charges they stole $67.97 worth of clothes from a Largo Beall’s.

They were not yet wanted for murder. Logue paid her $150 bail and left, jail records show. Andrews was released the next day.

Then, it seems, the couple parted ways.

Logue went back to her husband in Leesburg, Ga., and cried for salvation at the altar of a church, a friend told the Times. A detective came to her home to question her about the murder.

She admitted she was there when Abrahamsen died, but said Andrews killed him in a jealous rage after seeing her in the hot tub with her client. She told authorities that Andrews collected the evidence — bloody knives, the hammer and surgical gloves — in a blue laundry basket.

Andrews’ last public message was posted to Twitter two days after Logue left Florida. It was written in Hebrew.

“Amanda, please tell me you’re fine,” he wrote. “I fear I could never see you again.”