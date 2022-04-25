Port of Rotterdam feels impact of sanctions on Russia

FILE PHOTO: View of a container terminal in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Toby Sterling
·2 min read

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Europe's biggest port Rotterdam said that goods throughput fell by 1.5% in the first quarter as trade was hit by the impact of sanctions on Russia, and it expects the conflict in Ukraine to hit volumes for the full year.

In 2021, 30% of oil imports via Rotterdam were from Russia, while 25% of its liquefied natural gas imports came from Russia and 20% of coal that arrived in the Dutch port.

The Port of Rotterdam said it was too early to judge how much volumes from Russia had fallen but "by now in virtually all sectors the impact is visible from the sanctions and the decisions by individual companies not to do business with Russia."

The port said that falling container volumes to Russia had become apparent in March as most shipping companies stopped taking Russian container bookings, and most deep-sea terminals had halted exports as well.

Russian oil, coal and gas are not yet subject to European sanctions, but some companies, including Shell, have stopped or slowed doing business with Russian companies voluntarily and ahead of likely further sanctions.

The port said that 113.6 million tonnes of goods in total were transhipped via Rotterdam in the first quarter of 2022, down from 115.2 million in the same period of 2021.

"We expect that the developments in Ukraine and the greatly worsened relationship between Russia and many other countries will impact throughput volumes in the rest of the year as well," Port of Rotterdam CEO Allard Castelein said in a statement.

The loss of trade with Russia was partly offset by rising trade elsewhere.

"Since March, oil companies are taking less oil from Russia," the port said, noting that the overall volume of raw oil imported had remained almost flat at 25.5 million tonnes.

LNG imports jumped 78% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 2.7 million tonnes.

The port noted that high prices had hit German steel production, contributing to a 20% fall in iron ore imports.

Disruptions to trade from China due to lockdowns there also posed a risk.

"In the first quarter the consequences of the COVID lockdowns in Shanghai were not yet visible in Rotterdam," the port said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Rosatom and Nornickel plan lithium project, RIA reports

    Global demand for lithium is rising worldwide due to its use in batteries for electric vehicles. Amid that demand, Rosatom's subsidiary entered a lithium project in Argentina in late 2021. However, the risk of a lithium deficit has become a bigger issue for Russia since its main suppliers - Chile and Argentina - have stopped exports to Russia due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over what Russia terms a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Some people hope the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will fade away. But that's not happening

    The recent violence in Israel is a reminder that the war with the Palestinians can't just be stashed indefinitely on the back burner.

  • An aircraft-leasing company says it will write off $800 million worth of jets stuck in Russia amid sanctions

    "It is unlikely that the company will regain possession of the aircraft that have not been returned and that remain in Russia," Air Lease said.

  • Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations

    Thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Monday to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled or limited public gatherings and commemorations in the past two years. Anzac Day originally commemorated a bloody battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One. On April 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, in an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.

  • Ambani Scraps $3.2 Billion Deal That Set Up Clash With Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani abandoned a plan to buy a teetering Indian retailer amid protracted legal challenges from Amazon.com Inc., potentially ending one episode of the broader clash between the two titans to control the country’s billion-people-plus market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukrai

  • Italy reports 56,263 new coronavirus cases, 79 deaths

    Italy reported 56,263 new COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,520 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 79 from 143. Italy has registered 162,688 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.

  • From hibiscus to fresh spices, how to add 3 food trends to your Kentucky Derby menu

    Planning your at-home Kentucky Derby party can be a headache. Instead of new dishes, spruce up your usual offerings by folding in the 2022 food trends

  • EU chief to seek closer military, trade and tech ties on India visit

    The European Union's chief executive will seek to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal when she meets India's prime minister in New Delhi on Monday, a senior EU official said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and follows a trip last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "There are a whole host of Western leaders reaching out to India right now to see what alternatives we can provide," the senior EU official said.

  • Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Google and Facebook Targeted by Stricter European Union Rules

    Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL) Google, Meta Platform (FB) Facebook Amazon (AMZN) and other large online platforms will have to do more to police content online or face heavy fines under new European Union rules. The Digital Services Act (DSA), which was agreed by the EU’s 27 member states over the weekend, seeks to protect online users, for example by banning advertising aimed at children or ads based on race, religion or political views.

  • Wimbledon's Russia ban faces battle of wills

    WTA president Steve Simon warned Wimbledon that they face "strong reactions" to their decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players and the week ahead could see more twists in the controversy which has split tennis.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Who First Suggested Her Daughter's Name, Apple

    When it comes to celebrities, we're always curious how they come up with the names for their kids. And now, in a recent Instagram Story, Gwyneth...

  • Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club suspends top Asian human rights awards

    Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to "unintentionally" violate any laws, according to a statement from the club president on Monday. The cancellation of the awards, run for over a quarter of a century and among the most prestigious in Asia, is the latest blow to media freedoms following the introduction of a national security law in 2020 to bring the former British colony into line with the rest of China. FCC president Keith Richburg, a former veteran Washington Post journalist and current head of the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, said in the statement the awards had been suspended given "significant areas of uncertainty and we do not wish unintentionally to violate the law."

  • The Station: Lyft's bikeshare play, Tesla's Q1 warning and big bucks for Musk's tunnel startup

    The Expo Only passes won't give you access to the main stage (that's where I will be!) but it will let you mix it up with startup founders in the expo area, attend the breakout sessions and get exclusive analyst content online with replays of the breakout sessions on May 20 only. Please check out another TC+ story from Rebecca Bellan.

  • ADM, Bunge expected to post strong results as Ukraine war ignites demand

    A string of strong quarterly profits by global agribusinesses Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Bunge Ltd likely continued in the first quarter despite surging crop costs and global supply chain disruptions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, analysts said ahead of earnings releases this week. ADM, which reports results ahead of the market open on Tuesday, is expected to post first-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, according to a consensus estimate from Refinitiv IBES, about in line with $1.39 a share in the same quarter a year earlier. The expected robust earnings in the three months ended March 31 would add to recent strong results for the companies that stemmed from rising demand for food and biofuels and shifts in trade flows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.N. chief to meet Putin in Moscow to push for Ukraine ceasefire

    Ukraine's leader has questioned the wisdom of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' decision to meet Putin before coming to Ukraine.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML or Nvidia

    ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the most important semiconductor companies in the world. ASML is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the world's only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest chips.

  • Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne's axe from 'The Talk' was 'disgusting'

    Sharon Osbourne left her role on 'The Talk' after she publicly defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Six pups born to pair of wild red wolves in North Carolina

    A litter of endangered red wolves has been born to a wild pair of parents in eastern North Carolina for the first time in four years.

  • Ukrainian PM says Russian troops withdrawing from territory is only way to end the war

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a new interview said that the ongoing conflict between his country and Moscow can only end if Russian troops withdraw. “I think that this war should be finished when we clean our territories from Russian occupants,” Shmyhal told moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Asked by Brennan…

  • Austin, Blinken, Zelenskyy in secret meeting in Ukraine: CBS News Flash April 25, 2022

    The U.S. secretaries of defense and state met in secret with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Urkaine’s capital of Kyiv. The first all-private flight to the space station is coming back to Earth after a week of delays due to weather. And two animated films topped the weekend box office: “The Bad Guys” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Analysts say that shows families are heading back to theaters.