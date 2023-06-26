Port Royal’s $9.4 million budget includes 6% pay raise for 45 employees. What about taxes?

Karl Puckett
Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

Applause rang out in the Port Royal Town Council chambers Thursday when Councilman Darryl Owens pointed out the budget contained no increase in tax mills.

“Thanks for a balanced budget,” Owens told staff members.

Council members unanimously OK’d a $9.4 million operating budget for 2023-24 that includes a 6% percent pay increase for the town’s 45 employees but keeps the number of mills the same at 74.

The budget also includes money to hire a police officer, code enforcement officer and administrative staff who will assist with building permits and zoning and planning.

The budget is 8.6% more than 2022-23 with the increase the result of additional revenue from property taxes, business license fees and franchise fees paid by utilities, Town Manager Van Willis said.

It’s going to be a busy year for capital projects for the town.

The Town Council previously OK’d $5 million in capital projects for 2023-24, a 900% increase.

One of the projects is demolishing the old shrimp dock on Battery Creek and building a new dock where commercial shrimp, tuna and swordfish boats can offload their catch. A seafood processing facility also is planned. The town now has $2.6 million to put toward that project after the 2023 state Legislature awarded it $1 million, Willis said.

“Everybody needs to eat local shrimp,” Councilman Jerry Ashmore said.

Spanish Moss Trail is also getting a new crossing over busy Ribaut Road, and road resurfacing, new sidewalks and stormwater projects are scheduled as well.