Port Royal compound lists for a record $295 million, making national headlines

This compound, owned by the Donahue family, in Port Royal, has made national headlines as the most expensive home listed for sale in the U.S.

A posh Port Royal compound in Naples has made national headlines as the most expensive home for sale in America.

A story about the listing first appeared in the Wall Street Journal, offered up as an exclusive to the publication by the seller's agents. News – and marketing – has spread since then to other national and local media.

The price tag for the property: $295 million.

While it's technically the most expensive listing for sale, there is another offering that could match it, with the combination of three other legacy properties that hit the market in the same neighborhood last year that would cost the same.

Here's more to know about the new listing:

What's for sale?

Known as Gordon Pointe, the gated compound stretches a little over 9 acres. It includes about 708 feet of beachfront and Gulf of Mexico views, 952 feet of bay views, an "exclusive and extremely rare" yacht basin, measuring 231 feet, and a T-shaped dock for up to six boats.

What else does it offer?

There is not just one, but three houses on the property, built over time. There is also the potential to redevelop the site, with a larger family compound, or with a "subdivided community for a lucky few," with at least six houses, according to the selling agents.

Who owns the property?

The Donahue family. A well-known Naples philanthropist, John "Jack" F. Donahue made his fortune running Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors, which he co-founded in 1955. He died in 2017, and his wife Rhodora died about five years later, in 2022. High school sweethearts, they started amassing the land in the 1980s, which is now in the hands of their many heirs. They had 13 children, and more than 80 grandchildren.

More: Naples philanthropist John "Jack" Donahue dies at age 92

The exclusive listing agents are Coldwell Banker Realty’s Dawn McKenna Group, in partnership with The Leighton Candler Team of Corcoran and Rory McMullen of Savills.

"One of the reasons that we’re so excited about Gordon Pointe is that it provides exactly the type of compound our clientele of luxury buyers want,” said Leighton Candler, founder of The Leighton Candler Team, Corcoran, in a statement. “They love seclusion, they love privacy, and they love being on the water. Gordon Pointe gives you all the benefits of being on an island, without being isolated from the rest of the world, making this an exceedingly rare and exceptional property.”

This 9-acre compound, owned by the Donahue family, is up for sale in Port Royal for $295 million. It's the most expensive home listed for sale in America.

In 2017, the Donahue family made headlines when they began exploring the sale of 70 acres of beachfront property on Gordon Pointe and nearby Keewaydin Island, sending out a 62-page confidential offering memo to prospects worldwide. The offering was unpriced, and it included only a portion of what the family owned on Gordon Pointe, with Jack and Rhodora still alive and wanting to keep and enjoy two of their residences at the time.

Robert McEwan, one of two CBRE agents marketing that property, told the Wall Street Journal it sold for more than $45 million in 2019.

More: Naples family might sell 70 'amazing and unique' acres that include beach

Nearly a year ago, a waterfront estate came to market for more than $174 million in Port Royal. A price that was unheard of then.

The beachfront property, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, is expansive, stretching more than 8.5 acres, making it a rarity.

More of a rarity: Neighboring property is up for sale too, on both sides, with the potential to carve out an even larger one-of-kind estate on Naples' highly coveted Gordon Drive. Combined, they would cost $295 million, for more than 15 acres, with 812 linear feet of beach frontage.

While ownership is under different names, a search of the Internet reveals the three properties are tied to the DeGroote family. The family's patriarch Michael DeGroote Sr., a Canadian billionaire, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died in 2022.

In case you missed it: Port Royal estate lists for more than $174 million. Here's what we know

Since Hurricane Ian, Naples has seen other trophy properties come to market at eye-popping prices.

The uber-luxury home market wasn't as hot last year, as it was in 2022.

However, 2023 still brought a few whopping sales.

The most expensive home sold last year fetched $46.8 million – also in Port Royal. The purchase price for the furnished single-family estate at 1672 Galleon Drive was the highest ever paid for an off-beach residential property in the neighborhood, and all of Collier County.

Collier County's record home price still stands at $62 million – set in 2022.

That record broke the previous one by $10 million.

"That's a testament to the property, and to the market at the time," said Paul Arpin, the listing agent, with Premier Sotheby's International Realty. "It's still the top sale."

With six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the resort-style, Gulf-front retreat, with a living area of more than 11,800 square feet under air, in Aqualane Shores, one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Naples, sold at its asking price.

More: Luxury market levels off: Southwest Florida's top home sales in 2023

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current U.S. home sale record was set in 2019 for a penthouse purchased by Citadel’s Ken Griffin on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan. He paid $240 million for it.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: A Port Royal family compound is on the market for a record $295 million