Port Royal police arrest second suspect in 2022 road rage shooting on Ribaut Road

More than six months after a road rage shooting that injured one man in Port Royal, police have charged Jasper County resident Jeffrey Keyontay Gadson as the second and final suspect.

Gadson, 28, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. He was arrested by a SC Law Enforcement Division team in Hampton County before being extradited to the Beaufort County jail, said Capt. John Griffith of the Port Royal Police Department.

The shooting took place Dec. 29, when a Ridgeland driver “became involved in an altercation” with a BMW on Ribaut Road near the McTeer Bridge. The other driver pulled out a gun and shot at least once into the man’s moving car, hitting him on his side, police previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Port Royal police identified Gadson as the driver of the BMW after Jasper County deputies found and seized the car a few days later. Neyauna Fields, 26, of Ridgeland, who was a passenger in Gadson’s car during the incident, turned herself in and was charged as an accessory to the shooting Jan. 5. The charge was dismissed in March, according to county judicial records.

Police believe that both Gadson and Fields knew the man who was shot, according to a Jan. 3 press release from the Port Royal Police Department. Following the shooting, the injured man drove himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and was later released.

Gadson was in custody on a $600,000 cash bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning. His first appearance in court is scheduled for mid-September, judicial records show.

