Port Royal resident shot while confronting suspects stealing his car, police say

A 23-year-old from Port Royal is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he confronted a group of people trying to steal his car early Tuesday morning, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Police arrived in the parking lot of Abberly Pointe Apartment Homes just after 1 a.m., finding the man with “serious injuries” in the parking lot of the complex. He was taken to Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina.

The injured man told investigators he had heard the sound of his car starting and rushed outside to stop the group of thieves. A fight broke out, ending with several of the suspects firing shots at the man before they fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a press release from Port Royal police.

Tuesday’s early morning gunfire continues a recent string of gun violence in northern Beaufort County, beginning with two shootings — including one fatal drive-by — over the weekend. On Monday night, police found an 18-year-old from St. Helena dead inside a car outside a Beaufort apartment complex.

Law enforcement have not indicated whether any of the recent shootings are related. No suspects had been publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Just across the highway from the Abberly Pointe apartments is the Shadow Moss neighborhood, where Port Royal police continue to investigate a Halloween night shooting that sent trick-or-treaters running for safety. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information on Tuesday morning’s shooting is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. McCown at 843-986-2220 or to file an anonymous tip on the department’s website, referencing case no. 23PR25859.