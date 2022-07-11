Port Royal woman pointed gun at daughter’s boyfriend in argument over kittens, cops say

A Port Royal woman was charged with multiple felonies after an argument with her daughter’s boyfriend over kittens led to a gun being drawn, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Lakezia Taylor, 53, of Port Royal was charged July 8 with assault and battery first degree and pointing and presenting a firearm, jail records show.

On July 8 at around 11:20 a.m., police were called to Waterford Cove Apartments, an apartment complex on Southside Boulevard, for a disturbance. When they got there, they were told that an argument had broken out between a mother, later identified as Taylor, and her daughter’s boyfriend. Taylor’s daughter told police her mother came to the apartment to pick her up for work.

When officers spoke with the daughter’s boyfriend, they were told he had gotten up shortly before Taylor arrived and that when she got there, she was upset over two kittens that were in the apartment. She allegedly began throwing the cats out, upsetting the man. When he went to get the kittens and bring them back inside, he called Taylor a name. This, Taylor told police, upset her, and she admitted to pointing a gun she had in her car at him.

“She pointed it right here on me (pointing to his forehead) right in front ... “ the man told police in the report.

Taylor then argued with the couple over the boyfriend’s unemployment. Taylor allegedly continued yelling at the boyfriend, all the while pushing her cell phone into his face, police said in the report.

As of Monday, Taylor was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort, and no attorney had been identified for her.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.