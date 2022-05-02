Port Salerno man accused of having over 90 grams of oxycodone in an ice cream container

John Veltre

Editor's Note: All charges against John Veltre were dropped by the state attorney's office on Jan. 15, 2019.

MARTIN COUNTY — A Port Salerno man is accused of having over 90 grams of oxycodone, as well as cocaine and marijuana on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

John Veltre, 40, who is homeless and from Port Salerno, was found with 97 grams of oxycodone in an ice cream container in his bag, Martin County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. Veltre was found alone at the back of the Flamingo Diner, located at 3259 Southeast Federal Highway in Stuart.

When deputies began to talk to Veltre, he took out his wallet, and deputies said they saw a small orange straw sometimes used as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies got Veltre's permission to search his bag and found 97 grams of oxycodone, marijuana and cocaine.

Veltre told deputies he "used to be addicted to opiates and pills, but not anymore."

Veltre was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and single misdemeanor counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Deputies took Veltre to the Martin County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon on $16,000 bail.

