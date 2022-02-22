Port Salerno man who said he mistakenly shot, killed pregnant wife, charged with manslaughter

MARTIN COUNTY — Deputies arrested a man Monday who they say shot and killed his pregnant wife in 2020 after thinking she was an intruder in their Port Salerno home.

Alex Rupp, 33, is charged with felony manslaughter, according to a complaint affidavit. The charge indicates killing a person without intention in circumstances not amounting to murder.

On Nov. 4, 2020, Rupp shot his wife Nicole Rupp in the head thinking she was an intruder at their home on Southeast Bollard Avenue because it was dark, according to the complaint affidavit.

Their unborn child, Savannah was delivered via caesarean section from her deceased mother. Savannah had massive brain bleeds and respiratory distress and died after the family chose to take her off life support.

'I just shot my wife. My life is over': Martin County man tells deputies

Infant dies after fatal shooting: Infant of Martin County woman, mistakenly fatally shot by husband, dies

Investigators said Alex Rupp "exhibited culpable negligence" when he open fired at someone in the dark in their home knowing he lived with his wife and young son.

Under Florida Law, culpable negligence assigns criminal liability for "gross acts of negligence" that expose others to harm or the threat of harm.

The shooting was under investigation for more than a year. Investigators said there is probable cause that Alex Rupp shot his wife "through culpable negligence and without lawful justification," according to the comlaint affidavit.

Alex Rupp told investigators he woke up in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 2020 and thought an intruder was in his home, according to the affidavit.

He grabbed a Glock pistol in his bedroom and thought he saw movement in the kitchen, investigators said.

A 911 call came in around 1:22 a.m. from the residence, the affidavit said.

The scene of a fatal shooting where a man shot his wife by mistake, according to an account the man gave Martin County sheriff's officials, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, on Southeast Bollard Avenue in Port Salerno.

Investigators said Alex Rupp said he drank a vodka with orange juice and beer before going to sleep the night before.

He patted a mound next to him on his bed and thought it was his wife, but it turned out to be one of their dogs.

Story continues

After seeing movement in the kitchen he fired his gun at Nicole Rupp as she entered the bedroom believing she was an intruder.

"Not once did I think it was my wife, that she'd gotten out of bed," Alex Rupp said to investigators, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Alex Rupp said his wife was normally pretty loud when getting out of bed and both of them went to the bathroom frequently throughout the night.

Investigators tested visibility in the house at night and found that only a person's silhouette could be seen by the naked eye.

Photographs of the shooting scene showed a trail of blood indicating Nicole Rupp was dragged on the floor, but Alex Rupp said he did not remember doing that.

Alex Rupp's gun also had a flashlight attachment to it, but he did not say if he turned it on after or before the shooting.

Alex Rupp is in custody at the Martin County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to a jail official.

The penalties for a manslaughter charge, if convicted, can include a 15-year prison sentence, harsh fines, community service, parole, probation and more, under Florida law.

An attorney or court dates have not been listed with the clerk of court..

Mauricio La Plante is a TCPalm breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida man arrested for mistakenly shooting pregnant wife, killing her