Port Salerno to get more housing following Martin County OK of 79-unit townhome project

MARTIN COUNTY — More housing may be coming to the fishing village of Port Salerno.

County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a 79-unit, two-story townhome project on Southeast Hydrangea Street, east of U.S. 1 and south of Southeast Salerno Road. One member of the public spoke in support of it and two commissioners lauded it. There was no opposition.

"There's not a room full of people here fighting it because you took some of your neighbors into consideration with the large buffer," Commissioner Ed Ciampi told developers. A buffer is planned for the east side of the project, adjacent to a mobile home community.

Commissioner Doug Smith said he especially appreciated the common open space area in the center of the project, where children could play rather than play in the street.

"Shockingly, we kind of agree with this plan," said Casey Cass with the community group Save Our Salerno, which wants to have a say in the future redevelopment of the village.

Townhome details

The townhomes would be built on 8.73 acres and include a clubhouse, pool and almost 2½ acres of preserve. The community would not be gated. Each home would be 1,730 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms and a one-car garage.

A rendering of the townhomes at the Preserve at Port Salerno, comprising 79 three-bedroom units on 8.73 acres along Southeast Hydrangea Street.

Hydrangea Street would be extended to provide access. Developer Rare Capital Partners plans to install street lights in a center island on Hydrangea Street and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Open space would amount to 4.8 acres of the property. Rare Capital Partners expects to start construction in the second quarter of this year.

Costs and prices

Jamie Zambrana, managing partner with Rare Capital Partners, declined to say how much the project would cost.

"Our plan is to build these with better quality but at a lower cost than our competitors so we can pass the savings on to the residents," Zambrana said.

Zambrana also declined to say how much the units would sell for. The median sale price last year for townhomes/condominiums in Martin County was $295,000, according to Florida Realtors, the state's Realtor association. The association maintains price data only for the combination of condos and townhomes.

"Our goal is to be the best value available, that provides an incredible standard of living, but works within today's finances of your typical family," Zambrana said.

Nearby is another planned residential development called The Cove, a 48-unit apartment complex on 2.3 acres. It would comprise three 40-foot buildings. The project is under review by the county and needs only approval by county staff rather than by the full County Commission, according to county records.

