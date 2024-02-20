Port Sheldon adopts short-term rental rules, including registration

PORT SHELDON TWP. — It’s been nearly two years since Port Sheldon Township residents started voicing their fears about the growth of short-term rentals in West Michigan.

Since then, there have been countless meetings of the Port Sheldon Township Planning Commission, including public hearings and discussions with the Board of Trustees, all culminating Wednesday, Feb. 14, with a final acceptance of both zoning and regulatory ordinances.

“The ordinance was adopted to primarily regulate the approximately 70 STRs that currently exist in the township (many for decades) and, additionally, provide tools to head off any potential issues ... before they become problematic,” wrote Supervisor Mike Sabatino in an email.

According to the ordinance, a minimum of two off-street parking spaces are required per unit for up to six occupants, with an additional space for every three occupants over six. Parking on the grass, in lawn areas, or on the street is prohibited.

The ordinance requires that each STR owner, or a local agent, is available and able to be physically present at the unit within 30 minutes when contacted by the township or law enforcement.

There's also an annual registration requirement, in effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Like other municipalities tackling STRs, there was a mixture of support and opposition regarding the ordinances.

One group, Keep Port Sheldon Residential, wants to see stricter rules. The group questioned whether the township adequately engaged the community.

"Dozens of community members from every corner of Port Sheldon recently signed a petition asking the (board) to involve the community more deeply on this important issue, yet unfortunately, their plea was overlooked," the group posted Feb. 19. "It deeply saddens us that most residents weren't adequately informed or involved in this significant change."

An implementation procedure is being worked out now, with a fee schedule likely to come later this year.

Sabatino said the board discussed the need to review the ordinance one year after implementation to gauge compliance, look for trends and assess whether changes are needed.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Port Sheldon adopts short-term rental rules, including registration