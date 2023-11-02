Port St. John man with lengthy criminal arrest record charged with stabbing woman

A 39-year-old Port St. John man with was arrested after Brevard County Sheriff’s investigators said he beat and repeatedly stabbed a woman late Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched about 10 p.m. after a caller to 911 reported a domestic disturbance at a home on Macco Road in Port St. John.

Larry Speer, identified by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey as having a lengthy criminal arrest record, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a person over 65 and violation of probation.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey

Speer was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex on a no bond status.

Deputies arrived within minutes of the 911 call and found three people in the driveway to the home, including one person with a head laceration and a woman with multiple stab wounds. The victim was non-responsive when deputies found her. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

More: Sexual offender out on probation charged with attempting to lure teens in Palm Bay

“We do believe that she will survive her Injuries,” Ivey said in a Facebook post. He added that the incident was "‘isolated."

The third person, who was not injured physically, told deputies she heard her mother screaming and saw Speer choking her. Speer attacked one of the people with an object before heading to the kitchen to grab a knife, the uninjured woman told deputies. He then stabbed the woman’s mother repeatedly, deputies reported.

Speer was located later at a Titusville hotel and taken into custody. Ivey said Speer has a lengthy criminal record with 15 felony arrests and two stints in state prison.

In April, Speer was arrested in connection with a complaint from a girlfriend that he slashed her tires at a fast food restaurant and posted a lewd photo to her Facebook account. The charges, aggravated assault and sexual cyberharassment, were later dropped by the state attorney's office for unspecified reasons, records show.

A court date has not yet been set on the new charges.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Port St. John man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman