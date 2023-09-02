Port St. Lucie falls to Palm Beach Lakes 24-0
Port St. Lucie fumbles the opening kickoff and goes on to lose to Palm Beach Lakes 24-0.
Port St. Lucie fumbles the opening kickoff and goes on to lose to Palm Beach Lakes 24-0.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Summer 2023 has been the hottest on record since 1880, but while early-stage founders were sweating over their pitch decks, the investors they hoped to connect with were playing pickleball in Jackson Hole or relaxing poolside with cocktails in Palm Springs. “People tend to be out of the office longer than usual this time of year,” says Kittu Kolluri, founder and managing director of Neotribe Ventures. There’s a lot of actionable advice in here: If you’re wondering how much previous experience with AI investors are looking for, which questions to ask once you’re in the room, or just need a level set on CEO salaries, please read.
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Get the bestselling formula over 117,000 shoppers swear by, for a steal. Smell ya later!
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
Upgrade your fall wardrobe for way less!
Mini reveals the Cooper electric models at the Munich Motor Show with big changes in the new generation.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the final days of Week 21 for fantasy baseball managers.
Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.
The biggest news stories this morning: NYC subway security flaw makes it possible to track riders’ journeys, Sony is jacking up annual PlayStation Plus plans by as much as $40, Google didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
Looking for a great deal on a portable car vacuum? The number 1 option on Amazon is on sale for more than half off today, lowering the price to just $19.59.