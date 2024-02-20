Port St. Lucie man, 19, dead after crash on Interstate 95, FHP states

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 19-year-old Port St. Lucie man died after a weekend crash on Interstate 95 between Becker Road and Gatlin Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

The crash, which was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, happened as the 19-year-old man drove a 2018 blue Ford Mustang south, FHP stated.

The crash was between the Becker Road and Gatlin Boulevard exits, which are the southernmost two I-95 exits in St. Lucie County.

The FHP stated that for an unknown reason the car ran off the road to the right shoulder, and “collided with multiple trees and came (to) rest on its roof facing west.”

The driver, whose name was not released by FHP, died at the scene.

No other information was available.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Crash on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County fatally injures PSL man