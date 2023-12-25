Port St. Lucie man, 32, found slain at home

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 32-year-old man was found dead after a roommate returned to their home Saturday morning, and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigators say the man's death was a homicide.

Deputies responded at approximately 9:40 a.m. to the 180 block of Soneto Court. During the initial investigation, deputies determined it was a homicide. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to TCPalm's request for comment.

The man's name has not been released.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office asked for the public's help in identifying anyone who could have seen or heard anything from 11 p.m. Friday night through 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Those with information on what happened are being asked to supply detectives with information by calling 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.

