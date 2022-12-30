Port St. Lucie man barricades himself inside home with gun; two women escape unharmed

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man who police said was suicidal was arrested and taken to a hospital early Friday after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and barricading himself inside a home for hours.

A woman escaped unharmed from the home in the 800 block of Southwest Duncan Terrace, and called 911. She alerted police to the 33-year-old man, who was armed with a handgun, and Port St. Lucie police responded just after 12:30 a.m., according to police reports.

A second woman inside the home got into a "physical struggle" with the man, police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said, which resulted in the man being shot in the hand. The injury was not life-threatening, Dellacroce said, and the woman escaped from the home unharmed.

It's unclear how exactly he was shot.

"That's still under investigation at this time," Dellacroce said.

Fatal crash: Port St. Lucie man dies in crash with pickup truck

Martin County: Detective rescues woman in car submerged in pond

Crisis negotiation: Port St. Lucie police tout crisis negotiation team in deescalating police response to incidents

After the second woman escaped, the man barricaded himself inside the home. Police — and later a SWAT and crisis negotiation team — attempted to deescalate the situation by talking to the man. After about two hours, he surrendered and came out of the home, police said.

"We have a crisis negotiation team, that's an element of the SWAT team, and they go out and their goal is to make communication with the involved individuals, in this case the male," Dellacroce said. "Ultimately our goal was for him to peacefully surrender and exit the house."

After the man came out of the home, St. Lucie County Fire District workers transported him to a hospital to treat his gunshot wound. Dellacroce said he didn't know which hospital he was transported to.

By noon Friday, the man had been medically cleared from the hospital and taken to St. Lucie County Jail on a domestic battery charge, Dellacroce said.

Story continues

"There was a physical struggle between him and one of the women, and that's why he was charged with domestic battery," he said.

Other details of the incident remain unclear. Dellacroce would not specify how the man and the women were related — other than that it was a domestic incident.

"There is no threat to the community," Dellacroce said. "That was an isolated incident to that residence, and that's where we're at right now."

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie police respond to suicidal man who sustained gunshot wound