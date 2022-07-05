Port St. Lucie man sent video of sex with underage girl, Sheriff's Office says

Update: The charge against Tyler James Byerly was dropped March 28, 2018.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Port St. Lucie man was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with using an electronic device to transmit child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tyler James Byerly, who lives in the 2500 block of Southeast Berkshire Boulevard, was released from the St. Lucie County Jail on Tuesday after he posted $10,000 bail, records show.

Byerly transmitted a video of a girl younger than 18 having sex with him when he was 19, according to a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office affidavit used to obtain the warrant.

The video was transmitted in November, the warrant affidavit said.

A judge signed the warrant March 7.

