Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison in child sex case

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty last week of three sex-related charges, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman Sosa

Who: Norman Andres Sosa, of Port St. Lucie, was sentenced to life in prison after being adjudicated guilty Friday of single counts each of sexual battery on a child; lewd or lascivious molestation of person 12 to 16 years old; and child abuse-impregnating a minor. Circuit Judge Lawrence Mirman further ordered Sosa be designated a sexual predator.

When: Sosa was arrested July 18, 2020.

Case began: Deputies began investigating after going to an emergency room in St. Lucie West regarding a sexual battery.

