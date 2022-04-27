Port St. Lucie Police: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe Tuesday night

Evyn Farineau

UPDATE: Port St. Lucie police reported on social media at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that Evyn was found safe.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy last thought to be seen Tuesday afternoon walking on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said Tuesday night.

Evyn Farineau typically is picked up from Westgate K-8 School, which is in the 1000 block of Northwest Cashmere Boulevard, by his grandmother, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Dellacroce said when the grandmother, who has custody, arrived at the school Tuesday afternoon he wasn't there.

Police went to the school about 4:45 p.m., police said.

Dellacroce said Evyn, who lives in the 5800 block of Northwest Corso Court, last was seen walking about 4:15 p.m. on Northwest Cashmere Boulevard with a group of children, but said information is fluid.

"Evyn likes to frequent wooded lots," police stated via social media. "He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, and a red backpack."

Those with information about Evyn are asked to call 911.

