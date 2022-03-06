Port St. Lucie police search for missing 13-year-old boy who didn't return home Saturday

Police are searching for Darren Cheatham, 13, who remains missing Sunday, March 6, 2022, after leaving his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, who didn't return home after leaving Saturday afternoon.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department shared a photo of the boy, Darren Cheatham, on Sunday via Twitter. The boy is 5'3" tall, 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is in the South Florida region.

Darren Cheatham, 13 years old, was last seen voluntarily leaving his house yesterday at 1pm. He did not return home and is thought to be in the South Florida Area. Darren is 5’3”, 119lbs, black hair, and brown eyes. Please contact PSLPD at 772-871-5001 with any information. pic.twitter.com/ONm6vH283I — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) March 6, 2022

Anyone with information should call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001.

