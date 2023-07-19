Port St. Lucie police seize $300,000 worth of fentanyl, some cocaine in big drug bust

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are expected to give details Wednesday morning about an arrest in what could be the city's largest drug seizure.

Tuesday, officers seized 10,000 fentanyl pills worth $300,000 and also more than 1 pound of cocaine, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Two search warrants were executed and one person was arrested.

This story will be updated.

