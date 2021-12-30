Port St. Lucie police say they've charged suspect in high school threats

PORT ST LUCIE — Investigators have criminally charged someone with making threats of a shooting at St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

“The social media threats have caused concern to students and parents in our community as we have received numerous calls about this," Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "We are grateful for the diligent work of our detectives who we were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.”

Police identified Brandon Tyrique Kelly, 20, of West Palm Beach, during a Thursday afternoon news conference at the Police Department as the person who posted the threat on Instagram against the school.

Kelly was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

This story will be updated.

