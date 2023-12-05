Port St. Lucie Properties homebuilder Mark Montalto charged with grand theft

A Treasure Coast homebuilder has been charged with grand theft and failure to perform work, and remains under investigation in over a dozen more fraud complaints.

Mark M. Montalto, 60, who owns the now-closed Port St. Lucie Properties Inc., was charged with second-degree grand theft and failure to perform work between $20,000 and $200,000, according to arrest records.

Martin County issued a warrant for his arrest. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested him Nov. 28 and the St. Lucie County jail released him on $60,000 bail the same day. Stuart attorney Travis Walker said he is representing multiple victims.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Port St. Lucie Police Department are still investigating at least 13 complaints they've received since May 31. Clients accuse him of taking advanced payments, but not completing the work they paid for. Subcontractors accuse him of not paying for supplies.

Montalto allowed over 170 liens totaling over $2.7 million to be placed on homeowners and subcontractors, according to county and court records.

The St. Lucie County Contractor Licensing Board on July 19 found Montalto guilty of a municipal code violation for failing to pay creditors for material, work or services in four complaints filed to the board since March 7.

St. Lucie County blocked him from getting any new construction permits for a year. The Port St. Lucie city manager did the same on Aug. 25, after TCPalm published a story about Montalto.

Five civil lawsuits also were filed against Montalto, who was the subject of a 90-member Facebook group called "Victims of psl properties.”

On Oct. 13, Montalto closed his family-owned business, which had a model center at 3033 S.W. Savona Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. He built homes from Fort Lauderdale to Melbourne, he said in a video on his website.

Montalto filed for bankruptcy in 2011 in Palm Beach and in 1993 in Connecticut. He received his Florida contracting license in April 2019 and registered as a contractor in St. Lucie County in May 2019; however, he claimed he had been building homes in Port St. Lucie since 1982.

His mission was "to maintain the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, honesty and fairness in our relationships with the community, the governing jurisdictions, our suppliers, subcontractors, professional associates and customers," his website said.

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on Twitter.com at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie Properties owner Mark Montalto charged with grand theft