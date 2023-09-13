Port St. Lucie residents frustrated by tax increases despite City Council cutting tax rate

PORT ST. LUCIE — Property taxes likely are going up for most Port St. Lucie residents, and many are unhappy about it.

Residents voiced their anger Monday to the City Council, in what Mayor Shannon Martin said was the most significant show of citizen participation she has seen in her more than a decade on the council.

"All of you being here, it makes me really happy. I know you're not happy, but I'm happy because this is the most participation seen at a council meeting in I don't know how long," Martin said.

More than a dozen shared their anger

The council meeting on the budget, scheduled to last 30 minutes, ended up running more than three hours as more than a dozen residents took to the dais to tell members of the council they cannot afford the projected property-tax increase, despite the council voting to decrease the tax rate for an eighth straight year.

The council is to meet again in two weeks for second votes on the tax rate, budget and capital-improvement plan. If that meeting goes anything like Monday's, council members will be put on the defensive.

"The city of Port St. Lucie likes to say that they've lowered the millage rate," said resident Blake Angle, who reminded the council that they can be voted out. "There are a lot of people that are getting more and more angry."

Angle's comments were met with applause from a large portion of the audience, prompting Martin to warn that applause is not allowed in the chambers. Her statement did not deter all, though, as applause continued at points throughout the night, despite reminders.

"This bill is asinine," said Robert Rivera. “There’s no industry in Port St. Lucie to justify this amount in taxes. This is still a residential retirement community and a low-budget job community."

Many residents came to the meeting with their Truth In Millage (TRIM) notices — documents mailed to property owners with projected tax changes — in hand. Martin later warned that those projections can be misleadingly high for many taxpayers.

"Pay no attention to the pink column ... Pretend it is not there," Martin said. "Look at your yellow column, and look at your green column."

Tax rate keeps going down

The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget includes a 0.1 reduction in the city's millage rate, bringing it down to 5.2. The reduction continues a trend by the council, bringing the tax rate down incrementally from highs of about 6.6.

District 3 Councilman Anthony Bonna said context is important, and reinforced his belief that Monday's actions were, indeed, a tax cut, not a tax increase. Bonna said the city has no control over the assessed value, which is determined by the property appraiser.

"We have no control over the value of your home. We are voting for a tax decrease tonight," Bonna said. Bonna said he always has been a tax cutter, and that in 2018 and 2019 he organized residents to attend St. Lucie County meetings to encourage the commissioners to decrease taxes.

Bonna said that the city, which is responsible for just two of the 16 taxing authorities most property owners see on their tax bill, has been moving in the right direction for some time, with incremental tax-rate reductions.

Elected officials must balance a "three-legged stool," Bonna said, with legs consisting of tax burdens, city services and public safety.

"From the bottom of my heart, if I could vote for something lower I would, but I don't think I can do that while balancing the three-legged stool," Bonna said.

Staff: Taxes will increase 16.6% for home at median value

According to a staff presentation, the owner of a house appraised at the median household value, $221,661, next fiscal year will pay $892.63 in city taxes. That is up 16.6% from $765.49 last year, when the median house was assessed at $194,433. Despite the millage rate going down, increases in assessed values mean owners will pay more in property taxes. The presentation said if the millage rate had not been decreased the median homeowner would owe about $127 more.

More: St. Lucie County property values up but growing at slightly slower pace

More: Is P1 Motor Club's planned lifestyle community in St. Lucie County really 'smart growth'?

Many residents questioned what new services they would get for their increased tax burden. Multiple residents pointed to a lack of streetlights, sidewalks and drainage in their communities. Others complained about the move to once-per-week trash collection, after the city was forced to find a new vendor on an emergency contract.

Martin and Bonna said they would be open to putting twice-weekly service on the ballot, but it would come with increased cost.

Karen Rivas, a mother who lives in Tradition, complained that there are no parks in the area, and she has to drive her son across the city to play soccer. Council members were quick to point out that the major site plan for Tradition Regional Park, which is planned to include a soccer field, was on the agenda for the regular meeting that followed the budget meeting. It later passed unanimously.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Why are your taxes going up despite rates going down in Port St. Lucie