Port St. Lucie woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash last year that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to Port St. Lucie police Tuesday.

Kirsten Nance, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

She was released Monday from the St. Lucie County Jail on $25,000 bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police at 10:08 p.m. on Dec. 17 went to Southwest Crosstown Parkway and Commerce Centre Drive just west of Interstate 95. A call to 911 came in “regarding a passerby that had observed a pedestrian in the median,” a release states.

Investigators determined Alexis Curbelo, 54, was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Southwest Crosstown Parkway. Police said Curbelo, pronounced dead at the scene, is believed to be homeless.

The next day, Nance came to the Police Department after learning about the crash.

She told investigators “she hit an unknown object with her vehicle on her way home the night before, which shattered her windshield.” She kept going to her home and didn’t call 911, according to police.

Police reported they recovered the vehicle in the hit-and-run incident, and have been investigating.

They got a warrant for Nance’s arrest Monday.

An attorney for Nance is not listed on the St. Lucie County Clerk of Court’s Office website.

Additional information from Port St. Lucie police and documents related to the arrest from the court clerk were not available Tuesday.

