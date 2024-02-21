Port St. Lucie woman headed to prison for attempting to rob opioids from a pharmacy

A Port St. Lucie woman will serve three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to the April 2023 attempted robbery with a weapon of Aster Discount Pharmacy, in Port St. Lucie, court records show.

People involved: During a Feb. 15 hearing, Jennifer Scee, 48, of the 300 block of Southwest Ridgecrest Drive, Port St. Lucie, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after being convicted of an attempted Hobbs Act robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

What happened: Around 1:30 p.m. on April 21, 2023, Scee entered the Aster Discount Pharmacy at 718 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, approached a female employee behind a counter and demanded Dilaudid, a brand name for hydromorphone, an opioid.

When the employee asked for her prescription, Scee “displayed a handgun and told (the employee) not to touch anything or set off any alarms.”

As Scee was told the pharmacy didn’t have Dilaudid, she “jumped over the counter and pointed the firearm at (the employee’s) chest.”

But Scee fled the pharmacy after the employee began “yelling and banging on the counter,” according to federal records.

Scee was in the pharmacy for 1 minute.

Law enforcement response: After responding to a 911 call, Port St. Lucie police officers obtained surveillance video from outside the pharmacy that showed Scee fleeing on foot. Surveillance video also showed a Honda Civic Coupe pull into a parking lot at a nearby plaza shortly before the robbery and leaving shortly after the robbery.

Investigators confirmed that a 2004 Honda Civic Coupe was registered to Scee, who was interviewed at her home on May 2, 2023.

According to court records, Scee “admitted she attempted to rob Aster Discount Pharmacy.”

“She claimed the weapon she used during the attempted robbery was a BB gun, and not a firearm,” investigators reported.

The weapon was not recovered.

Court case: On Nov. 15, 2023, Scee pleaded guilty in federal court after being indicted two months earlier. She had faced up to 20 years in prison, records show.

Flying before driving: Port St. Lucie teen soars through solo flights on 16th birthday

Antitrust, RICO lawsuit: Former agent of John's Island Real Estate sues company and owner Robert Gibb

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie woman used a weapon in attempted robbery of pharmacy