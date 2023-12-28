Port Talbot teen Preston Camps killed in motorcycle crash

A 15-year-old has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash.

Preston Camps, from Port Talbot, crashed on Cwmavon Road at 13:45 GMT on 26 December.

St Joseph's Catholic School head teacher John Felton described Preston as a "wonderful pupil" who would be "sorely missed".

He said he was "deeply saddened by the news of the tragic and unexpected passing" of the Year 11 pupil.

He added: "Eternal rest grant unto Preston, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace."

South Wales Police is investigating the cause of the crash.