Port of Tauranga's (NZSE:POT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of March to NZ$0.08. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.4%.

Port of Tauranga's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Port of Tauranga's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 101% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to grow by 22.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 87% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.078 total annually to NZ$0.147. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Port of Tauranga has grown earnings per share at 5.5% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Port of Tauranga's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Port of Tauranga for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

